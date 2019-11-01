Arrest made in theft of Shiba Inu from SPCA, $1k reward offered

Philadelphia SPCA announced Friday that an arrest has been made in the theft of a Shiba Inu puppy from their North Philadelphia headquarters.

The agency did not release that name of the individual detained and said the puppy has still not been recovered. The SPCA has received a $1,000 donation to use as a reward for the safe return of the dog.

The theft allegedly happened last Friday night at the Philadelphia SPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters. Surveillance footage released by police showed a person of interest wearing a dark colored Nike sweatshirt at the facility around 5 p.m.

New video shows man wanted for allegedly stealing puppy from PSPCA; $1K reward offered

Officials believe the person that stole the dog may have sold the animal. The SPCA says anyone who may have unknowingly purchased the puppy can return it within a week to avoid criminal charges.

Officials say the dog is microchipped and that their identity can be confirmed.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.