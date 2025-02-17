Arsonist drove over 700 miles to start fire at Bensalem home as family slept: officials

The Brief An arson suspect was arrested in Michigan for a house fire in Bensalem last week. Officials say he drove over 700 miles to commit the crimes. A male resident in the Bensalem house was in an online relationship with the suspect's ex-girlfriend, according to officials.



A Pennsylvania family awoke to a house of horror when officials say a stranger traveled from states away to commit a chilling crime of arson.

What we know:

Crews arrived to find six people outside a house engulfed in flames on the 5200 block of Merganser Way last week.

Officials say they were able to escape thanks to the mom, who heard suspicious noises, before finding the fire and evacuating her family.

All six family members survived, and were treated for smoke inhalation. However, both of the family's dogs perished in the fire.

Video captured a vehicle pulling up to the house as a suspect got out, walked towards the rear, then drove off.

About 30 seconds later, an explosion erupted, and the house went up in flames.

Dig deeper:

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson, sparking an investigation that led police to a house in Rockford, Michigan, less than two days later.

An arrest warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Harrison Jones, who was taken into custody with apparent burns on his arm.

Officials say Harrison is the ex-boyfriend of a woman from Michigan who had been in an online relationship with a male resident in the Bensalem house since 2023. However, they say a motive is still being investigated.

Harrison is charged with six counts of attempted homicide, arson and related offenses. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.