Asymptomatic testing is not under way yet, Murphy says

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that the two drive-thru testing sites operated with the federal government cannot yet begin taking asymptomatic residents yet.

Murphy corrected a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office from earlier that said the testing for residents without symptoms would begin.

Murphy said the state first needs to obtain a waiver from the federal government before such testing can begin.

The state operates the drive-through facilities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County. The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP