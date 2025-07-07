Deadly Texas floods: Efforts to help those impacted underway in Pennsylvania

Efforts are underway to clear debris from Guadalupe River as communities rally to support those impacted by the catastrophic floods in Texas.

What we know:

Search crews and first responders are actively working to clear debris along the Guadalupe River, where water levels remain higher than normal.

Local perspective:

In Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, residents are reminded of their own experiences with flash floods and are eager to offer support to those affected by the recent tragedy in Texas.

Fire Chief Tim Brewer recalls the devastating flash flood that hit Upper Makefield two years ago, resulting in the loss of seven lives, including a mother and her two young children.

"My phone immediately started to blow up and everyone was saying can you believe this and we could," Brewer said, reflecting on the similarities between the two events.

What they're saying:

Chief Brewer expressed a strong willingness to assist in Texas, despite the challenges of search and rescue operations.

"I guarantee if anyone asked us whether we would go they would be lining up ready to go without a question, bags packed asking what airport we’re going to get there," he stated.

The Crossing Church in Upper Makefield held a special prayer session on Sunday for the victims in Texas.

Pastor George Matthew Clash shared the community's heartfelt response.

"When we see this, our hearts are broken. We spent time on Sunday prayer for those in Kook County. We know much from the large-scale flood experience, and there was truly much more loss of life," said Pastor Clash.

What's next:

The Crossing Church has a history of stepping up during natural disasters, previously serving as a command center during the 2023 flash flood in Upper Makefield.

The church has been active in collecting and sending supplies to affected areas, and is currently considering how best to assist the Texas community.

Members of the Pennsylvania Task Force will lead a multi-state support team for search, rescue, and vital response to the devastating flooding in Texas over the next 24 hours, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Monday.

As search efforts continue along the Guadalupe River, the support from communities like Upper Makefield underscores the shared empathy and willingness to help those in need during times of crisis.

What you can do:

Snap this QR code to jump to the donation page.

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .