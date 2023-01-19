Philadelphia woman continues her lifelong passion as a painter at 102

She is 102 years old and still enjoys her favorite hobby. One local artist is truly proving age is just a number and she is still turning out works of art after decades.

"Always liked art and painting," Emilie Bregy remarked.

Bregy studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts as a young woman, but says one of the things that got her interested was the family card game. "Our family used to play cards a lot and we had a wonderful pack of cards that had famous artists on there and that really intrigued me."

Known as Kayo to her friends, she began painting portraits in her 40s, including former governor Raymond Shafer and several commonwealth court judges, which hang in the state capitol. She recalls a retired lawyer recently remarking on them.

"He saw my portraits and he said, ‘I know them, each of them,’ so I thought good, it worked," Emilie explained.

Emilie also painted many portraits over the years of Philadelphia families. Five of them adorn the walls in the home of long-time Chestnut Hill resident Jack McMeekin.

"I think I like her as much, if not more, than her work. She’s just a genuine person," McMeekin said.

Emilie grew up in Chestnut Hill, but has spent the last 20 years, or so, living in Cathedral Village in Upper Roxborough, where her home is pretty much her studio.

The centenarian has painted all her family members – her daughters and grandchildren. She says her style has changed and evolved from realistic to more abstract.

As for her own portrait painting? "People still ask me. I’d give it a try."

Don’t expect Emilie to hang up her paint brushes anytime soon.

"I feel uncomfortable when I’m not painting. It’s just something that happens," Emilie said.