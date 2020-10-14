At-home coronavirus tests available to people who work and live in Burlington County

At-home coronavirus tests are available to people who work and live in Burlington County

During the first week of the county’s at-home mail-in COVID testing program, they processed nearly 250 tests. County Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway says during the same week, the county’s COVID positivity rate nearly tripled with the overall case count rising by 4 percent.

"All of us who work in public health are very concerned about the rise in number of positive test results we're getting back," Dr. Conaway said.

The idea is that expanding its testing program can help the county get ahead of COVID clusters as they happen. The kits are free.

Don’t worry about the directions right now. After you receive a kit in the mail, a health care professional will guide you through the process over Zoom.

Pop the kit in the mail to the Rutgers lab and receive your results within 72 hours or less.

