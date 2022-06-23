Women's church group rescued from Camelback Mountain after hiking to get closer to God

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Eight people were rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of their hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness Thursday afternoon, Phoenix fire officials said.

A women's church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail earlier in the morning for a retreat. Fire officials say the group consisted of women from Alabama, Tennessee, and California, and that they were filming for a documentary called "Bad Girls Gone God," where they embark on strenuous activities to get closer to God.

The hikers reportedly told fire crews that they did not do their research before starting the hike at 7 a.m.

Several of the hikers were wheeled down the trail, and two had to be brought down by helicopter. Three were hospitalized in stable condition.

Temperatures today are expected to rise to the upper-100s in the Phoenix area, and Arizona first responders are continuing to warn hikers about the dangers of taking on the trails in the heat.

Hiking safety tips

Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.

Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses

Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone

Hydrate before, during and after a hike

Pick a cooler time of day

If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going

Know your limitations

Stay on the trail

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Take a Hike. Do it Right campaign: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/hikeright

More heat resources: http://heataz.gov

Heat relief stations: https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief

