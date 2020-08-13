ATF investigating accelerant found in water bottle near home of Philadelphia judge

article

Federal authorities say they are investigating the discovery of an accelerant outside of the home of a Philadelphia judge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and explosives says the accelerant was found inside a water bottle near the judge's Northeast Philadelphia home.

Authorities have not yet revealed what type of accelerant was inside the bottle.

Investigators remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

