ATF investigating accelerant found in water bottle near home of Philadelphia judge
PHILADELPHIA - Federal authorities say they are investigating the discovery of an accelerant outside of the home of a Philadelphia judge.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and explosives says the accelerant was found inside a water bottle near the judge's Northeast Philadelphia home.
Authorities have not yet revealed what type of accelerant was inside the bottle.
Investigators remain on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
