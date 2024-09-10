Atlantic City assigns police officers to all of its public schools: 'A historic first'

article

As educators and elected officials grapple with student safety in the wake of another deadly school shooting, Atlantic City announced each of its public schools will now have a police officer on patrol.

Twelve officers from the Atlantic City Police Department volunteered for the "critical position" to protect the city's eleven public school buildings. Two officers, officials said, will be on patrol at Atlantic City High School – the city's only high school with a student body of over 1,000.

"The addition of our School Resource Officers will allow our police officers to protect our children and school staff like never before," Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said in a press release.

Officials say a $3.75M Community Oriented Policing Services grant – aptly abbreviated C.O.P.S – helped make the ‘historic first’ possible. The program will be supervised by ACPD Sergeant Timothy Smith, who officials say has experience as a former juvenile detective.

"Through this partnership, we are able to further improve school safety and security by providing full-time police officers in each school," Atlantic City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. La'Quetta Small said."It is our expectation that the police officers foster positive relationships with students, staff, parents and the community."