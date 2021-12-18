Atlantic City casinos urge lawmakers to pass tax break bill

article

Fretting that in-person gambling revenue is "down and not improving," Atlantic City’s casinos urged the state Legislature to pass a bill giving the industry tax breaks it says it badly needs.

The Casino Association of New Jersey urged lawmakers Friday to pass a bill up for final consideration Monday.

It would change an existing law allowing the casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City to grant the casinos tax relief.

While overall gambling revenue is up, buoyed by internet and sports betting money, the casinos say their in-person business is down from pre-COVID levels.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter