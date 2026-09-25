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Montgomery Elementary teacher arrested in sexual offense case involving minors

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
News
Published September 25, 2026 10:22 PM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 10:22 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A Montgomery Elementary School gym teacher was arrested by Upper Gwynedd Township Police on allegations of serious sexual offenses involving minors.
    • The district says there is no evidence the alleged acts took place on district property.
    • Counselors and resources are being made available for students, staff and families impacted.

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP. Pa. - A physical education teacher at Montgomery Elementary School, Mr. Jason Theodore, was arrested Friday evening by Upper Gwynedd Township Police on allegations of serious sexual offenses involving minors, according to a letter sent to North Penn School District families from Superintendent Todd M. Bauer. The arrest followed a police investigation that began earlier in the month, and the school district says Mr. Theodore was immediately placed on leave once they learned about the investigation.

What they're saying:

The district stated that Upper Gwynedd Township Police shared there is no evidence that the alleged acts took place on district property. Officials say families are encouraged to reach out to Sergeant Bob Pro or Detective Dana Hallam if they have any additional information about the matter.

Counselors will be available at Montgomery, Pennbrook, and North Penn High School for anyone in need of assistance as the school community processes the news.

Superintendent Bauer informed families that police contacted the district on Wednesday, September 9 with information about an investigation into a complaint concerning Mr. Theodore. He was placed on leave immediately following that notification. The school district is cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to review information as it becomes available.

Bauer said, "Because of the accused’s work with the IRONKnights Elementary Triathlon and his role in coaching athletics, his involvement with North Penn families extends across the district."

District administration is compiling resources to help staff and families have supportive, age-appropriate conversations with students who may have questions or concerns. Bauer wrote there are limits to what can be shared at this time given the ongoing law enforcement matter, but emphasized that the District is prepared to support students and families.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Bob Pro at rpro@uppergwynedd.org or Detective Dana Hallam at dhallam@uppergwynedd.org, according to the North Penn School District.

What we don't know:

The district says it has been informed there is currently no evidence that alleged acts took place on district property, but did not specify details about the alleged offenses or locations. As the law enforcement investigation is ongoing, further information on the case has not been released.

The Source: This article contains information provided in a letter to North Penn School District families from Superintendent Todd M. Bauer.

NewsCrime & Public Safety