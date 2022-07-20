Atlantic City holds cookout to restore connection between community and law enforcement

Public officers, law enforcement officials, and faith-based organizations joined forces to hold a cookout for Atlantic City community members on Wednesday night.

The Coalition for a Safe Community held the cookout to help strengthen the relationship between law enforcement officials and community members while also bringing necessary resources to a community that has been devastated by COVID-19. The coalition started back in 2010 when organizations from across the city took action to combat crime and violence.

Tockeem Washington and his 4-year-old daughter, Kaabah, came out to the cookout to support the police because Washington says Atlantic City needs police to protect the community.

"Law enforcement protects the kids and everybody else," Washington said. "Everybody needs law enforcement. Without law enforcement, things would be lawless and that's very bad."

Kids enjoyed a bouncy house, music, and sweet treats, while adults were able to access resources to help them with healthcare, record expungement, and housing.

Organizers of the event say that Jewish Family Services was also at the cookout to help people who are dealing with trauma.

"I think it's actually beautiful for the kids and resources for the parents, especially single mothers," said Traneen Dunston, an Atlantic City resident who attended the community-building event. "It would be nice if they could have a grief counselor out here because I know a lot of kids are dealing with the loss of their fathers or other family members."

Perry Mays, President of the Coalition for Safe Communities says he hoped the event would be a catalyst for change within the community.

"So many times you see over the county, bad vibes in law enforcement and the community," said Mays. "People get a chance to see police officers in real life, not arresting anybody, but talking to people, working together as one, and making sure they get the proper assistance."

Atlantic City police officers that came out to the cookout say that events like this give them the opportunity to re-establish a community connection that has been strained, especially over the last two years.

"Even because of COVID-19 it has put a little distance between us, but this is fantastic watching the kids play, and it's something we need to do more," said Lieutenant Will Santiago of the Atlantic City Police Department.

The community cookout will also make stops in Egg Harbor City and Pleasantville this summer as it aims to empower residents to sustain safe communities in Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Egg Harbor City, Galloway, and Cape May.