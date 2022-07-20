Police: Pennsylvania officer shoots snake that wrapped itself around man's neck

Officers in Pennsylvania shot and killed a snake after they say it wrapped itself around a man's neck Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the Upper Macungie Township Police Department were called to a home on the 1400 block of Church Street for reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man lying on the floor with the mid-section of a snake wrapped around his neck, according to police.

An officer managed to shoot the 15-foot-long snake in the head and pull the man to safety, police said.

The man received emergency medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.