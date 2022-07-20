Philadelphia woman to be charged with murder of 3-year-old girl who was in her care, attorney says

A woman is in police custody following the death of a three-year-old girl that was in her care, according to the woman's own attorney.

On Tuesday, July 12, Philadelphia police responded to the 2600 block of Holbrook Street for a hospital case. Medics then transported the child to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The child was later identified as Hope Jones and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.

Kianna Casey surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and is being charged with third-degree murder, according to her attorney.

Casey’s attorney, Coley Reynolds, tells FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that Jones was not Casey’s biological child and that she was adopting or fostering the girl at the time of her death.

Reynolds says the child was in Casey’s care for about a year and that a Department of Human Services representative was at the home on 2600 Holbrook Street for a routine visit on the day she died.