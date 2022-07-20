Officials: Man arrested for violent Center City sexual assault being held on $3 million bail

article

A man arrested in New Jersey for a sexual assault in Center City is now back in Philadelphia in police custody, according to authorities.

Willie L. Harris, 49, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an office building on the 200 block of South 13th Street on July 5.

Police say the suspect beat, then sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman who was alone in an unlocked office.

He fled when the woman's co-worker walked back into the office, interrupting the assault, according to police.

Harris was reportedly taken into custody in Gloucester County, New Jersey, two days later.

He was arraigned in Philadelphia as of Wednesday, and charged with rape, indecent deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, indecent assault, terroristic threats, indecent exposure, simple assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities say Harris's current address is unknown, but he has ties to Camden and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Center City, Philadelphia. He also has several aliases, according to police, such as William Banks, Will Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris.

He also has extensive criminal history with nearly 30 reported arrests in New Jersey and Philadelphia.



