Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small set to speak out Monday after police search home

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is expected to speak out for the first time Monday after what he described as a "sensationalized" search of his home by law enforcement last week.

Search warrants were executed at the mayor's house Thursday by several officers, including agents from the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor.

It is still unclear what investigators were searching for, and any further details have to be confirmed by Smalls' lawyer or local officials.

However, the search came just as the county prosecutor announced criminal charges against Constance Days-Chapman, the principal of Atlantic City High School, for failure to report child abuse and related charges.

Small's wife is the Superintendent of Atlantic City Schools.

The mayor broke his silence over the weekend, announcing that he and his lawyer will address "the sensationalized and unheard of nature of The Raid by The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office" during a press conference Monday morning.

Both Small and his wife are expected to attend.