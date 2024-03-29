Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small remains silent after police search home

New details continue to unfold out of Atlantic City, one day after Mayor Marty Small’s house was searched by police.

The Atlantic City home was quiet Friday, with the shades pulled down and a card from a city police chaplain wedged in the door. Parked out front, a black SUV with municipal plates.

Small has remained silent after the Thursday morning search of his home by law enforcement, including agents from the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor.

It’s unclear what investigators were searching for, but it came just as the county prosecutor announced criminal charges against Constance Days-Chapman, the principal of Atlantic City High School, for failure to report child abuse and related charges.

In a statement, the county prosecutor writes earlier in the year, a student reported she was being emotionally and physically abused by her parents. But, instead of reporting the allegations to the child protection agency, Days-Chapman met with the student’s parents and told them.

The prosecutor did not name the parents.

Small, whose wife is the Superintendent of Atlantic City Schools, and are the parents of school-aged children, has scheduled a Monday morning press conference at the office of his high-profile lawyer, Ed Jacobs.

Both the mayor and his wife are expected to attend.

In another time, Small said, "This is typical Atlantic City. Every time they’re counted out and the obituary is written, they bounce back better than ever."

Comfortable in front of a camera and a tireless booster of the struggling gaming mecca, Mayor Marty Small appears ready to tell his side of the story.