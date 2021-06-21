Atlantic City quadruple shooting leaves residents shaken and seeking answers to stop the violence

A quadruple shooting, in broad daylight, in Atlantic City and police are still looking for the gunman. But, that’s little comfort to the families whose lives are changed forever because of more senseless violence.

Tensions running high during a prayer vigil over city violence in Atlantic City. Some are calling on the state police to be brought in to stem the growing violence.

"I hear gun shots, the first thing I do is run into his bedroom and he's not there," said Donette Faulkner, mother of victim.

Faulkner heard the gunshots that hit her 31-year-old son, one of four shot in the early evening on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The shooter is seen riding up on a bike and firing at least 10 shots. A 23-year-old man was killed, while three others remain hospitalized.

"My son will never be able to use his arm again. He’s got two daughters and a job. This city is not going to provide for him," Faulkner commented.

Other moms have similar stories.

"I’m a single parent. I was at my residence, in my parking spot and somebody put 10 bullets in my car," stated Tanisha Bailey.

In light of the latest shooting, the city’s mayor and law enforcement are trying to calm fears as city violence escalates.

"All levels of government do not raise your children. Police your home. Collectively, let’s police our community," Mayor Marty Small said.

But, for many longtime residents, the damage has long been done.

"What is it doing to this city?" asked FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

"It’s destroying the city. You are scared to even walk out. People are scared to get involved," Audrey Bailey answered.

Beginning in July, the city will be implementing blaring curfew sirens to warn minors to be in by 10 p.m. But, even those wouldn’t have had an impact on the Father’s Day murder.

