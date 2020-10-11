AT&T customers in Delaware "experiencing difficulties" when trying to reach 911

article

Officials in Delaware say AT&T cell customers in Kent County and Sussex County are "experiencing difficulties" when calling or texting 911.

A spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Homeland Security says customers should use the following numbers in case of an emergency:

Kent County 911 Admin (302) 734-6050

Dover PD Admin (302) 736-7111

Sussex County 911 (302) 855-2970

Rehoboth Beach (302) 227-2577

Officials did not specify what happens when AT&T cell customers try to reach emergency services using 911. A reason for the outage was not given.

The reported outage covers two of three counties in Delaware, including the capital city of Dover and shore towns like Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach.

