Attempted abduction of teen girl under investigation in Mullica Township

article

Police in Atlantic County say they are investigating an attempted abduction involving a teenage girl.

Mullica Township police say the incident occurred on Jan. 30, around 3:45 p.m. near Weekstown Road.

Investigators have released a sketch of a male suspect they say attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl during the incident.

The suspect was said to be driving a small, red car, possibly a four-door. It was further described as 'beat up and dirty.'

Authorities have described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a thick Spanish accent.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter