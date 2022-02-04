Attempted abduction of teen girl under investigation in Mullica Township
MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Atlantic County say they are investigating an attempted abduction involving a teenage girl.
Mullica Township police say the incident occurred on Jan. 30, around 3:45 p.m. near Weekstown Road.
Investigators have released a sketch of a male suspect they say attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl during the incident.
The suspect was said to be driving a small, red car, possibly a four-door. It was further described as 'beat up and dirty.'
Authorities have described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a thick Spanish accent.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
- ATF lacks funding to crack down on Philadelphia's gun violence crisis, advocacy group says
- Driver charged after allegedly striking, killing Philadelphia father with SUV intentionally
- New Jersey fifth grader dies days after medical emergency on school bus
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement