Arrest made in allegedly intentional hit-and-run of Philadelphia father

Authorities have arrested a suspect who is accused of intentionally hitting a Philadelphia father with his car a week ago in Port Richmond.

Investigators allege that 29-year-old Michael Colgan was behind the wheel of a white Cadillac SUV that ran down 40-year-old Jason Panas and another man on the 3200 block of Cedar Street.

Panas suffered head trauma and multiple abrasions and died at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

Michael Colgan is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the hit-and-run death of Jason Panas.

The 28-year-old man who was also struck told police that Panas had an argument with people inside the Cadillac shortly before the deadly hit-and-run.

Panas was a husband and father of three children. Family members said he was walking to get cigarettes when the deadly hit-and-run happened.

Colgan is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and related offenses.

