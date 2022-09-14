Attempted abduction turns into gunshots, leaving a man in critical condition in SW Philadelphia

article

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after an attempted abduction in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Three men in a Jeep tried to abduct someone off the street, but they sped off and crashed.

According to authorities, one of those men fired at the victim, hitting him three times in the side.

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are searching for the suspects. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.