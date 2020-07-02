Authorities investigate possible connection between fatal hit-and-run, carjacking

article

Authorities in Camden County are investigating a possible link between a fatal hit-and-run and carjacking.

Camden County police responded to a report of a car crash on the 1000 block of Diamond St. shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say they found Florence Polini, 36, of Burlington, lying in the roadway with serious injuries. Polini was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police a red SUV hit Polini and a parked car in the area before leaving the scene. Through the investigation, detectives found a red SUV parked nearby that had damage consistent with what witnesses reported seeing.

A short time later, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Springfield Ave. for a report of a carjacking. When they arrived at that location, a man told detectives an unidentified man punched him and stole his vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to send tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

