Authorities investigate use of force incident in Wildwood

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says they are investigating the use of force incident that occurred in Wildwood over the weekend.

Video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing an officer punching a man on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators say they are working to determine what led up to the altercation and if the punches were justifiable during the arrest.

The prosecutor's office has asked members of the public who may have video of photos from the incident contact their office at (609) 465-1135.

