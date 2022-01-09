Authorities investigating after body found at Neshaminy State Park Saturday

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning.

The body was found at approximately 10 a.m. in an undisclosed section of the park.

Authorities sy the body is described as a Black female between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.

She also has the name Lisa tattooed on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Pennsylvania State Police or contact 215-942-3900.

