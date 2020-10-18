Authorities investigating body found in vacant lot in Point Breeze

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vacant lot Sunday morning in Point Breeze.

Officers made the gruesome discovery on the 1600 block of South 20th Street just after 7:30 a.m.

Police say the man was unresponsive and suffered stab wounds on his lower right side. He was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical responders.

Authorities are trying to piece together the events that lead up to the man's death. No arrests have been reported.

