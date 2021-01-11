Authorities offer $10K reward in shooting death of Lansdale woman

article

Montgomery County officials are asking the public for help and offering a $10,000 reward for information in the shooting death of a Montgomery County woman.

On Nov. 28, police responded to a shooting a little before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale.

When they arrived, they found Ebony Sequita Pack, 30, inside the vehicle. She was suffering from several gunshot wounds and the car had evidence of bullet strikes on the driver's side door.

Pack was transported to Abington-Lansdale Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Lansdale Police and Montgomery County Detectives are conducting a joint investigation into the homicide.

"Please call detectives and share any detail about that night or anything you might know," said DA Kevin Steele. "We want to find Ebony’s murderer and bring justice to her family."

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3647) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.

