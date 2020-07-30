Authorities seek information in homicide of man at hotel in Chester

article

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is seeking information in connection with a homicide at the Candlewood Suites in Chester.

Police were called to the hotel on Tuesday, July 27 where they found Charles Bryant, 36, dead inside the lobby. Reports indicated that Bryant was shot outside of the hotel and stumbled inside.

Investigators say witnesses at the scene described a verbal confrontation in the parking lot outside the lobby between the victim and the driver of a Dodge pickup truck with tinted windows and a Tonneau bed cover.

Video surveillance was obtained from several sources depicting the suspect's vehicle.

According to witness accounts, a female passenger of the pickup truck tried to intercede in the confrontation. She is described as around 40 years old. She had light brown/black braids in a bun, with a thick build wearing a light brown and pink tank top.

After the shooting, the man and his female passenger got back into the truck and fled the scene. The suspect is described as a Black male around 40 years old, medium build, balding, with a long goatee.

Based on witness description, a composite drawing of the alleged shooter was created.

The investigation is being led by Chester Detective Benjamin Thomas who can be reached at 610-447-8426 or bthomas306@chesterpolice.org and by Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective Vincent Ficchi who can be reached at 610-891-4681 or ficchiv@co.delaware.pa.us

