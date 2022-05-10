Authorities still searching for suspect in Philadelphia police pursuit

Authorities are still searching for the driver who lead police on a lengthy pursuit Monday that started in Philadelphia and ended in Delaware County.

Police say the chase started just before 9 p.m. near Torresdale Avenue when an officer saw an older model pickup truck with no back tire traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way road.

Police say the driver took off when the officer tried to make a traffic stop and soon enough garnered the attention of surrounding officers. During the slow speed chase, the unknown driver dropped to just 15 MPH with sparks flying from the missing back tire.

Pennsylvania State Police picked up the chase on I-95 past Philadelphia International Airport. The wayward driver lead police into Delaware County northbound on the Blue Route.

The driver eventually ditched the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Villanova's campus.

State troopers and officers from the Radnor Township Police Department were seen searching the woods and nearby train tracks into the morning hours, but they were unable to find the suspect.

Locals who saw the police activity Monday night were alarmed by the show of force, but authorities say there is no threat to public safety.