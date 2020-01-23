Authorities: Teens die after falling through ice into ponds

article

Two teenage boys have died in separate incidents after they fell through the ice on ponds in central New Jersey.

In East Brunswick, three teenagers fell into a pond behind police headquarters Wednesday. Two of the boys got themselves out and called 911, and several officers ran out to the pond and formed a human chain in attempts to reach the stuck 13-year-old. But he later died at a hospital.

The other incident occurred Wednesday night, when two boys fell through the ice of a pond at a park in Carteret. One got himself out, but the other was trapped and later died.

