Avalanche creates snow cloud at Utah resort

Updated 6:49PM
Skiers at Sundance Resort in Utah witnessed a massive avalanche on Mount Timpanogos that created a snow cloud on March 27. Credit: @th0mas.farley via Storyful

A group of skiers in Utah was enveloped by a cloud of snow after an avalanche on March 27.

A video shared online shows the thick cloud rush toward the skiers at Sundance Resort after the snow tumbled down the nearby Mount Timpanogos.

"I checked to make sure I was not going to get hit and then got my phone out to film," said Thomas Farley, who recorded the footage. "[It] kept us covered in a super thick cloud of snow for one or two minutes."

No one was injured, Sundance said