Avalon, Stone Harbor to reopen beaches Friday for exercise, fishing

Two New Jersey towns will be reopening their beaches for limited activities beginning this Friday, May 8 as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday morning, Avalon and Stone Harbor beaches will reopen for walking, running, fishing, and surfing. They will be open from dawn until dusk.

The towns announced the reopening in a joint press release on Tuesday morning.

No stationary activity involving chairs, blankets, or other beach equipment will not be permitted on the beaches “for the time being.”

The towns mayors say the beaches will still be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are being followed and there are no large groups of people gathered.

“We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close our beaches,” the announcement read.

All other public spaces in the towns will remain closed, including outdoor recreation areas like playgrounds and the boardwalk.

The mayors say the limited beach access is intended to provide an open space for residents to exercise.

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state had surpassed 128,000 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 8,000 deaths.

