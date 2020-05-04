New Jersey schools to remain closed for rest of school year

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has made the decision to keep New Jersey’s schools closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.

The announcement comes weeks after Murphy extended the closures to at least May 15.

The state's more than 600 school districts are had been closed since March 16, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor's Office)

On Sunday, the state announced they had surpassed 126,00 cases with 7,800 deaths.

In recent weeks, both Pennsylvania and Delaware have announced their schools would also be closed for the rest of the academic year.

