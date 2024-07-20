1-year-old baby fatally struck by vehicle, 2 women injured: officials

A terrible tragedy in Feltonville as an 1-year-old baby girl was hit by a vehicle and killed, while two women sustained injuries, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday night, around 9 p.m., near North Front Street and Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.

The three were crossing the street at the intersection, heading west on Wyoming when they were hit by the vehicle, which was headed north on North Front Street.

The baby girl was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she died.

The two women were transported to Einstein Medical Center. They were listed as stable.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash. A full investigation is underway.