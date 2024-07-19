Baby injured in Philadelphia shooting as video shows suspect open fire on family

Philadelphia police have released video showing the moment a suspect walked up to two adults and a baby and opened fire, injuring the baby boy.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Meridian Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Video of the incident shows the suspect walking up to the boy’s mother and father and opening fire at point-blank range.

Police say when they arrived on the scene a neighbor had taken the infant to Nazareth Hospital. He was later transported to Jefferson Torresdale where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The parents weren’t at either hospital, according to police, and where later found unharmed a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

"It took us about an hour to locate the mother and the father, who we have now," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the parents don't live on Meridian and residents say they don't know them.

"It appears that the shooter was firing in the direction of mother and father," said Chief Inspector Small. Late Thursday evening, police were still interviewing the infant’s parents for any information about who may have shot at them and why.

The suspect has been described by police as a woman with a heavy build an long deadlocks wearing a black sweatshirt and light blue jeans.