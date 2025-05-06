SEPTA, PPA crackdown on parking violations using new AI bus cameras begins Wednesday

The Brief AI cameras mounted on SEPTA buses and trolleys will detect parking violations that obstruct public transit and pose safety issues. More than 4,000 warning tickets have already been issued, but real enforcement begins Wednesday.



Real ticketing begins Wednesday for parking violations detected by cameras mounted on SEPTA buses and trolleys.

What we know:

Starting Wednesday, tickets will be issued to violators captured by the new system.

That includes drivers who double park, park or stop illegally in no-stopping lanes or at bus stops.

PPA officers will manually inspect the violations detected by the bus cameras before sending out tickets.

Council Member Mark Squilla sponsored the legislation authorizing PPA and SEPTA to operate the automated bus enforcement camera program which city council passed unanimously in October of 2023.

"There's no place for parking the car therefore we stop the car on the road," said one man picking up food from an Old City business.

Officials say the goal is to enforce violations that are in the way of public transit and to improve safety.

By the numbers:

The warning period was three weeks long.

The special forward-facing AI cameras are mounted on 152 SEPTA buses and 38 trolleys.

The fine will be $76 in Center city and $51 outside that area.

What they're saying:

"That's going to be tough. That is going to get a lot of people," said Zach Haeusel about SEPTA buses with new cameras that will be watching the roads ahead of them. "That's going to make a lot of people mad. I wonder how that is going to work out."

That is the reaction from drivers on the eve of enforcement.

"It's a huge city. It’s a problem. We have a lot of problems parking cars somewhere. It is not easy," said Noah Viken. He double parked near 2nd and Market tonight while picking up an Uber Eats order to deliver. He is concerned about the fines.

"That's huge money. Sometimes Uber drivers or uber eats drivers they just make like $50 or $60 and then if they gotta pay like 4 tickets it is not going to be fair honestly," said Viken. "It is impossible in the city of Philadelphia that traffic will be perfect. I do not think so."