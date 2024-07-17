Female cyclist struck by vehicle while in bike lane, killed in Center City, police say

A young woman is dead after she was hit by a man driving in the bike lane in Center City.

The tragic scene unfolded Wednesday evening, around 7:30, at 18th and Spruce streets.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was riding her bicycle when she was hit by a car, reportedly driven by a 69-year-old man.

Police say she flew at least 20 feet before hitting the ground.

Medics rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Philadelphia Police Captain Andrew DiSanto explained, "After getting hit on the bike, she flew some distance, approximately anywhere from 20 feet to maybe more feet, probably close to 30 feet. She struck the ground. I believe she suffered some head injuries, some trauma. An officer at the scene attempted to provide CPR to this female. She was taken by medics to Jefferson Hospital where unfortunately she was pronounced."

Police say the victim was wearing a helmet. The woman has not been identified.

Two other cars that were parked were also hit and are likely totaled.