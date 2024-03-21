These baby names inspired by spring season are rising in popularity

If you’re due to have a baby this spring season, you may want to consider one of these baby names.

BabyCenter , a pregnancy and parenting company, recently released its top 10 spring-inspired baby names for boys or girls that are growing in popularity.

According to the company, the anticipated spring names celebrate "life, growth and renewal," Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, told FOX Television Stations.

Here’s a look at the top baby names linked to the spring season that are rising in popularity.

Lily

The name Lily has been a top-100 flower name for decades now, but has never ranked higher than No. 12.

The name is used like the flower, which is a symbol of purity in the Christian faith.

BabyCenter said this could finally be the year that the name breaks into the top 10.

Elio

At a time where the top boys' names in the country are Mateo, Luca, and Leo, another Italian name, Elio, meaning "sun," is growing on the list.

The name exploded in popularity last year, landing in the top 500 names for the first time, according to the parenting company.

Ivy

It’s no surprise that Ivy is on the list, as the name has been on the rise since 2012, when Blue Ivy Carter (Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter) was born.

Ivy is an English- and Latin-derived word meaning "vine," and its Old English derivative is the word for ivy plant, "ifig," BabyCenter reported.

The simple three-letter name has been a favorite among nature-loving parents.

Its popularity hasn't shown any signs of waning as it continues to climb the baby name ranks.

In 2020, Ivy was in the top 100 names, according to the Social Security Administrations list — and currently sits at No. 31 for most popular girls' names.

Magnolia

Magnolia is a French-derived word originating from the recognizable southern blossom.

Magnolia has exploded in popularity in recent years, and BabyCenter said it may enter the top 100 baby names soon.

Genesis

Genesis is another contender for the top 100 this year. This gender-neutral name means "creation" or "origin" in Greek and is generally more popular for girls, but it's on the rise for boys, too.

Genesis is on the brink of breaking into the top 100 names. It's currently No. 107 on the list of popular girls' names.

Eden

In a similar biblical vein, Eden, meaning "place of pleasure" in Hebrew, is at an all-time high in popularity, according to BabyCenter.

The biblical name ranks No. 88 on the popular girls' names list.

Anastasia

Anastasia, which is from a Greek word meaning "resurrection," has been hovering just outside the top 100 girls' names for years – and 2024 may be its year to finally break in.

Renata

Renata is growing close to securing a spot in the top 500 girls' names after last peaking in the 1980s.

This name is the original Latin version of Renee, and means "reborn."

Neo

According to BabyCenter, Neo, which is a Latin word meaning "new," has leaped up the name charts in the past couple of years.

It's close to breaking into the top 500 boys' names and fits right into the trend the company noticed of names getting shorter (like Leo, Teo, Tia, Koa, Kai).

Wells

Wells joins the time-honored tradition of turning last names into first names, and has started leaping up in the boys' names charts recently. It comes from an Old English word meaning "spring stream."

It sits at No. 536 on the list of most popular boys' names.

Baby names rising in popularity in 2024

Earlier this year, Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, said she expected a rise in modern nature names in 2024 including Wren, Juniper, Aurora and Dove for girls.

She said cute old-fashioned names like Millie, Josie, Winnie and Nellie would make a comeback as well.

For boys, Wattenberg said that neo-cowboy and surname-styled names will continue to be popular.

Names from the popular television series "Yellowstone" including Dutton and Tate fit the trends for both neo-cowboy and swift surnames.

