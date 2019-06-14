Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support

article

The baby that was cut from the womb of murdered Chicago teenager Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has died, a spokesperson for the family has confirmed with FOX 32 News.

Yovani Jadiel Lopez died at 5 a.m. Friday at Christ Hospital after weeks on life support, according to Julie Contreras, a spokeswoman for the family. Contreras said Baby Yovani was still on life support when his condition suddenly deteriorated.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury," a statement from the family read.

The family was waiting on a third opinion from medical professionals on his condition at the time of his death, according to Contreras. She said it was not known whether his father, Yovani Lopez, was with his son at the time of his passing though it was not unusual for him to spend the night at the hospital.

Three people have been charged in the case as a mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby from her womb using a butcher's knife, prosecutors say.

The charges came three weeks after Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a garbage can in the backyard of a home on the city's Southwest Side, about 4 miles from her own home. The 19-year-old has been lured to the home due to an offer for free baby clothing.

She was nine months pregnant.

The family plans to have a private funeral for Yovani.

