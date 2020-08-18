Back-to-school shopping will look different this year as many schools go virtual

Forget about your 3-ring binder and pack of number 2 pencils, back-to-school shopping has drastically changed as many schools go virtual this fall. This year is more about Zoom backgrounds and comfy clothes.

Like most first graders Asa Burns from Chester was so excited to go shopping for new school supplies but instead of a shiny new lunch box, he's getting a printer, hand sanitizer, and tissues.

“Parents are going to be buying a lot of living, working, educating at home," Burt Flickinger, managing director of the Strategic Resource Group, said.

A recent Deloitte survey says parents will spend an average of $529 this year per student with less on clothing and more on tech. The good news is there are deals to be had.

“Ultimately, the best bargains in history. You probably won’t see prices this low for the next 10 years in the Philadelphia market. It’s a great time to buy. A great time to save," Flickinger said.

