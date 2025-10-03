Bala Cynwyd woman hopes Hamas releases family member amid Gaza peace deal

The Brief Hamas says it will release Israeli hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is preparing to immediately implement the first stage of President Trump’s plan to get the hostages released. Families are hopeful but unsure.



It will be two years next week, on October 7, that hostages were ripped away from their families.

A local woman says two brothers who are part of her extended family were taken. One was returned last February.

What they're saying:

"We are very hopeful. We are very excited to hear what is coming out on the news. But I have to tell you it is always taken with a grain of salt because we have always been told before there are deals that are pending. They are right there about to happen, peace in the Middle East and then it does not happen. Something falls through," said Noga Senderowitsch.

She is talking about the news that Hamas will release hostages. Her extended family member, Eitan Horn, is among them.

"We are really trying to stay objective, stay focused, and stay in the fight until he is home with his family. Until we see Eitan and the rest of the hostages being hugged by their families, I will not stop fighting and raising the voice and they are not home yet," said Senderowitsch.

She has been here before with this same feeling. Eitan's brother Iair was with him but was released earlier this year in February as part of a hostage deal.

"Iair was kidnapped together with Eitan his brother. Eitan was visiting Iair when the October 7th attack happened. They were both kidnapped in their pajamas. They were separated initially, then were connected again in the tunnels," she said. Senderowitsch says it has been ever harder for Iair since he has been home working to help get his brother released.

"That is all he does. He will not go to rehabilitation. He will not even hear about it. There is nothing. No life, no moving forward until his brother was home," she said.

I asked her what's next now that Hamas has reportedly agreed to release all Israeli hostages and begin negotiations for a peace deal.

"It is hard honestly. That is a really good question because we were talking about it with my family. How am I supposed to sleep? Sometimes you do, sometimes you do not, and you take it one minute at a time and hope for the best. But it is very nerve wrecking moments at the time," said Senderowitsch. She has this to say to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Just make sure this deal comes through. We want to see it come true. Now is the time for action," she said.