Banner plane pilot crashes during takeoff from New Jersey airport: police

A New Jersey banner plane pilot was hospitalized crashed during takeoff Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the 62-year-old pilot was attempting to lift a banner at Crosskeys Airport just after 4 p.m. when he crashed into a wooded area near the runway.

The pilot, whose name has not been shared pubically, was the only person aboard the single-engine Cessna 150G, according to authorities.

He was airlifted to Cooper Hospital where his condition is currently not known.

The Monroe Township Police Department asked locals to avoid the area during the investigation.