Bar fight leads to triple shooting in South Philadelphia: police

Three people were hurt when police say a shooting erupted inside and outside a Philadelphia bar Tuesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 7th and Oregon streets around 9 p.m.

Police found a 34-year-old shot in the face and two other victims, ages 37 and 38, struck in the hands, arm and back.

All three victims were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where police say they are in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters it believed the shooting started with a fight inside the bar that spilled out into the street.

Investigators found 30 shell casings scattered on the sidewalk and intersection outside the bar, and some inside the bar.

A semi-automatic handgun was found by police in the street following the shooting. It's unknown what sparked the triple shooting at this time.

Police are hoping to use nearby surveillance cameras to develop a description of the gunmen involved in the shooting.