Barbers, salons among Philadelphia businesses reopening June 26, other activities resume July 3

article

As Philadelphia prepares to join the rest of southeastern Pennsylvania in moving to the green phase of reopening on Friday, city officials have released a list of activities that won't resume for at least another week.

In a release Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney's office announced that city officials would not allow some "green phase" activities to resume until July 3, at the earliest.

A limited number of activities will be able to resume on June 26 when the city moves to green including the limited reopening of personal care facilities like salons, barbers, and spas, as well as small indoor social and religious gatherings of up to 25 people. Residental pools and private swim clubs will also be permitted to reopen, as well as outdoor areas of zoos.

The following activities will be allowed to resume in Philadelphia beginning July 3 if targets are met.

Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults

Gyms and indoor exercise classes

Schools and colleges

Libraries and museums

Indoor shopping malls

Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)

Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)

City officials say they will release reopening guidance for the industries listed above later this week.

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that eight counties in our area will move into the least restrictive phase of the three-tiered plan on Friday. Those counties include Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton.

Advertisement

For counties outside of Philadelphia, the green phase will follow the guidelines of the plan established by the Wolf administration back in April. Social distancing and mitigation efforts are still required, and masks must be worn inside public spaces.

Wolf on Friday said moving to the green phase is a testament to the sacrifice that residents and businesses have made over the last three months to reduce the spread of the novel virus.

On Monday, the city announced 275 new coronavirus cases had been reported since Friday.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP