Barricade situation declared in Germantown after man fires on officers, officials say

article

Germantown has been the scene of a barricade situation for all of Saturday evening, officials say.

A little before 5 p.m., 39th District officers were called to the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street, after receiving a 911 call regarding an armed man inside a home.

Investigators say the suspect fired on officers from a 3rd floor window when they arrived.

There were no injuries to any officers on scene.

No other details were released regarding the subject of the barricade or how long the situation could last.