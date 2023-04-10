Barron County police shooting: Authorities to ID officers killed, suspect

Wisconsin authorities on Monday will identify the Cameron and Chetek police officers who were killed during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Barron County, Wisconsin, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the plan is to send out a "detailed" press release with the names of the officers and suspect in the case at 2 p.m. on Monday. Family members identified the Chetek officer who was killed as Emily Breidenbach.

A press conference is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday. You'll be able to watch the press conference live in the player above.

The bodies of the two police officers were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies Monday morning, Fitzgerald said. Sometime between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, the bodies of the officers will be escorted back to the funeral home in Barron, Wisconsin.

What happened

At approximately 3:38 p.m. Saturday, a Chetek police officer conducted a traffic stop during which gunfire was exchanged.

A Chetek police officer and a Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to a press release from the DOJ.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.