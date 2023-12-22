Battling Stage IV breast cancer, Glen Mills woman receives community surprise

An early holiday surprise for a Delaware County mother as she battles breast cancer. She and her family are heading on the trip of a lifetime thanks to a local group of volunteers.

Law enforcement with lights flashing led the way to Mendenhall Drive in Glen Mills.

Members of the Delco Group pulled up in true Christmas style with the Grinch to deliver news to 42-year-old Kelly Marcakis, surrounded by family and friends.

"You, Jeff and the kids will be headed to Disney World!" they announced. The surprise trip for Kelly, her husband and three children, paid for by the Delco Group, and brought her to tears.

"I can't wait. I love Disney," said Kelly with emotion. The news and celebration comes on Kelly's first day home in about a month.

"I'm just filled with so much gratitude," she said. Kelly was diagnosed last February with Stage IV breast cancer.

"I'm just overwhelmed. It's been a really hard year," she said. She had chemo from March to August, a double mastectomy in November and will start radiation in January.

"Warrior. She's battled for the last year bad news and she just took it on the chin and kept going," said her husband, Jeff Marcakis. Kelly stayed with her mom, Patty, the past month for extra care following her surgery.

"I witnessed it firsthand and she fought it every step of the way," said Patty Tomczak.

The non-profit Delco Group captured the event, taking pictures with everyone Friday evening. They're a five-year-old group of volunteers who bring joy to people battling difficult situations.

"It's probably the greatest thing I've ever been a part of actually," said John Port. He’s the president and says Kelly is one of 50 people they will surprise this week alone during their annual Christmas wish.

"You can't solve people's problems. We just want to put a smile on their face," he said.

Kelly says she's learned a lot about herself through the battle with cancer.

"How strong I am and it's moments like this that you realize how many people have your back," she said. Her husband says he's acquired something new too.

"I learned how to cook through all this (She's not cooking tonight though?) She's not cooking tonight," he laughed.

The family has a message for everyone, including Kelly's uncle Kevin O'Donahue, who worked with the Delco Group to make it a perfect day.

"The community is amazing. It's like family. Delco Group, thank you," they said.

More information about the Delco Group can be found on their Facebook page, here.