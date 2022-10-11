Beachgoers beware! Officials warns of aggressive shrimp with claws at Delaware beaches
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Better keep an eye out for these dangerous sea creatures if you're headed to the beach for a last-minute trip. No, not sharks - shrimp!
Several Delaware beaches, including Dewey Beach and Delaware Seashore State Park, say mantis shrimp have been washing ashore lately.
These kinds of shrimp have claws like a praying mantis that they use to slice through prey.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia DA: Men charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl still in the back seat
- Second woman charged in blunt force trauma death of Philadelphia toddler
- 'We want to make sure he is safe': Philadelphia animal shelter says dog stolen from crate
Experts say they can strike in less than 8 milliseconds, which is faster than a blink of the human eye.
State officials are warning beachgoers to be cautious of these aggressive shrimp, especially pet owners!