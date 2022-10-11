Beachgoers beware! Officials warns of aggressive shrimp with claws at Delaware beaches

Better keep an eye out for these dangerous sea creatures if you're headed to the beach for a last-minute trip. No, not sharks - shrimp!

Several Delaware beaches, including Dewey Beach and Delaware Seashore State Park, say mantis shrimp have been washing ashore lately.

These kinds of shrimp have claws like a praying mantis that they use to slice through prey.

Experts say they can strike in less than 8 milliseconds, which is faster than a blink of the human eye.

State officials are warning beachgoers to be cautious of these aggressive shrimp, especially pet owners!