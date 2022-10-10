Second woman charged in blunt force trauma death of Philadelphia toddler

A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer.

Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mawusi's charges stem from the death of 3-year-old Hope Jones who investigators say died in early July while in the care of Kiana Casey.

Casey was previously charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

RELATED COVERAGE: Philadelphia woman charged with murder of 3-year-old girl who was in her care, DA says

A Philadelphia Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of Jones's death was blunt force trauma. The District Attorney's Office later described the deadly injuries inflicted on Jones as "extensive and disturbing."

A spokesperson for Philadelphia's Department of Human Services said Jones was in their custody, receiving kinship/foster care services. The D.A.'s office confirmed that Jones was placed with Casey because she knew the child's family in some way.

"This investigation is active and ongoing, and there may be additional developments in the coming days or weeks," Jane Roh from the District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 in an email.