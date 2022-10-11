Philadelphia DA: Men charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl still in the back seat

article

A carjacking turned into a terrifying ordeal for a 12-year-old girl this weekend, and now two men are being held responsible, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer are both accused of kidnapping the girl during a carjacking at a gas station on Ridge Avenue on October 9.

The 12-year-old was still in the back seat when the suspects reportedly jumped in the running car and took off driving.

Police say the girl's father had left her in the car to buy something inside the gas station.

She was able to escape the car during a stop, and made it home safely with no injuries, according to the DA's office.

The suspects were apprehended after they crashed the stolen car into a police vehicle in Montgomery County.

They have both been charged with carjacking, kidnappings, auto theft and related offenses. Both are being held on bail and Stay Away Orders.